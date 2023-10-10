Syrian army posts in the area of Quneitra were targeted by Israeli shelling on Tuesday, activists in Daraa said.

The Israeli military said it retaliated against munitions launched from Syria by shelling the area from the Golan Heights, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the British-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said Israel shelled posts of the Syrian regime in Quneitra and the countryside of Daraa.

"Soldiers are responding with artillery and mortar shells toward the origin of the launching in Syria," an Israeli army statement said, on the fourth day after the Gaza-based Hamas resistance movement launched a surprise attack against Israel, after decades of occupation, and a brutal blockade, which made the besieged enclave the "largest open-air prison in the world."

There was no immediate comment from the Syrian government. There were no reports of damage or injuries.