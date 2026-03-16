The daughter of Israel's far-right National Missions Minister Orit Strook was found dead in her home in northern Israel, authorities said, as police opened an investigation into the case amid reports that she had recently accused her parents of sexual abuse and said she was receiving threats from them.

Shoshana Strook, 34, the daughter of Strook, was found dead Sunday in her home in northern Israel under circumstances that remain unclear, the Jerusalem Post reported.

Police have launched an investigation into the death, though officials have not publicly disclosed details about the cause.

In recent months, Shoshana had posted several videos and messages on social media in which she claimed that she had been subjected to sexual abuse and exploitation by her parents during her childhood. She also said she had received threats and feared for her safety.

In one video statement shared earlier this year, she said the abuse began when she was very young while growing up in the Jewish settlement of Hebron. She also claimed that as a teenager, she was trafficked and exploited in Tel Aviv, alleging that her father profited from the abuse.

Shoshana said she had reported some of the allegations to authorities and had been forced to leave her apartment after what she described as a recent assault.

Police have not confirmed the allegations she made publicly, and the status of any investigations related to those claims remains unclear.

Women’s rights organizations in Israel have called for a broader investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and the allegations she raised before it.