Israel carried out missile strikes in a Syrian town near south Damascus, Syrian regime-affiliated media and a monitoring group reported Thursday.

The Syrian news agency SANA, citing a military source, said Israel had launched several surface-to-surface missiles late Wednesday from the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, which targeted some points in the vicinity of the town of Zakia, south of Damascus.

The agency added that the strikes had only caused material damage.

An Israeli army spokesperson in Tel Aviv said she would not comment on foreign reports.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a war monitor, said the strikes had coincided with a meeting of security and military officials in the area.

The British-based watchdog added that the identities of the officials remained unknown.

At least one building belonging to the Syrian army's Seventh Infantry Division in the area was targeted by an Israeli missile causing a huge explosion, the observatory said. It added that there is no confirmed information yet on casualties.

Israeli strikes on Syria are seen as an attempt to prevent Iran, an ally of Syrian leader Bashar Assad, from expanding its military influence in the region.

On Feb. 9, at least one Syrian soldier was killed and five more were injured in Israeli strikes that targeted the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus, according to the observatory.