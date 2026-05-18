Israeli naval forces on Monday carried out a series of interceptions against the Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters of the eastern Mediterranean, boarding multiple civilian vessels as the convoy continued its attempt to reach Gaza with humanitarian aid and political messaging challenging Israel’s maritime blockade.

Live video streams and communications from the flotilla showed Israeli military ships moving into formation around the convoy before initiating boarding operations on individual boats.

Organizers said vessels were approached in sequence, with some crews reporting abrupt loss of radio contact and livestream interruptions at the moment of interception.

On several feeds still active during the early phase of the operation, activists could be seen gathering on deck as armed personnel boarded and took control.

Israeli media outlets, including Yedioth Ahronoth, reported that naval forces had begun detaining participants from the flotilla and transferring them to Israeli custody.

According to those reports, activists were moved onto a navy vessel before being transported toward Ashdod, a key Israeli port often used for processing detained flotilla participants.

Some reports described the receiving vessel as a “floating prison,” a term used by activists and echoed in parts of local media coverage, though not an official military designation.

Israel has framed such interceptions as enforcement of its naval blockade on the Gaza Strip, in place since 2007.

Israeli officials argue the blockade is a security measure aimed at preventing weapons transfers to Hamas, which governs Gaza, and maintain that humanitarian aid is permitted through coordinated land crossings subject to inspection.

Naval enforcement, including interdictions in international waters under a declared blockade, has been a recurring point of legal and diplomatic dispute.

The Global Sumud Flotilla said its vessels were operating peacefully and carrying humanitarian supplies intended for Gaza’s civilian population, while rejecting Israeli warnings to alter course.

In statements issued during the interception, organizers said military vessels had closed in on the convoy without deterring its mission.

“We are on high alert as we continue toward Gaza. We refuse to be intimidated,” the group said, describing the operation as an effort to break the blockade and draw international attention to conditions in the territory.

The flotilla comprises roughly 54 vessels carrying several hundred activists, journalists, and humanitarian campaigners from multiple countries.

It departed from Marmaris in Türkiye’s Muğla province last week after assembling in stages across the Mediterranean, according to organizers.

The mission was presented as both a symbolic aid delivery effort and a direct challenge to Israel’s restrictions on maritime access to Gaza.

Monday’s operation marks another episode in a series of flotilla confrontations that have played out over the past decade, in which Israeli forces have intercepted vessels far from Gaza’s coastline and diverted them to Israeli ports.

Previous missions have resulted in detentions, deportations, and sustained international debate over the legality of enforcing blockades on the high seas, particularly when involving civilian activists and humanitarian cargo.

The legal and political dispute remains sharply divided. Israel and its supporters argue that the blockade is a recognized security measure under the laws of armed conflict and that interception of vessels attempting to breach it is lawful.

Critics, including human rights organizations and some United Nations experts, contend that interceptions in international waters violate freedom of navigation and amount to collective punishment when linked to Gaza’s humanitarian situation.