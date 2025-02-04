Israel announced Tuesday that it will dispatch a team to Qatar this weekend for negotiations on the next phase of a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange deal.

A statement by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said the team will discuss "technical details related to continuing to carry out” the agreement.

The announcement came after a meeting between Netanyahu and U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and National Security Adviser Michael Waltz in Washington during which they discussed the next phase of the Gaza cease-fire deal.

Netanyahu’s office described the meeting as "positive and friendly," which came ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Negotiations for the second phase of the agreement were scheduled to start Monday, but Netanyahu decided not to send his negotiators to Doha until he meets with Trump.

The first six-week phase of the cease-fire agreement took hold in Gaza on Jan. 19, halting Israel’s war that killed more than 47,500 people and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.