Former Israeli Prime Minister and current main opposition leader, Yair Lapid, suggested during a press conference at the Israeli Parliament that Benjamin Netanyahu "will not remain prime minister in 2024."

Lapid, who leads Yesh Atid, the second-largest party in the Israeli parliament, Knesset, emphasized the need to choose between the perceived destruction caused by the government in 2023 and the anticipated corrective measures of the next government in 2024.

Pointing to opinion polls indicating a significant decline in the popularity of the coalition parties, particularly the Likud Party led by Netanyahu, Lapid confidently asserted, "I know what the Israeli society will choose, and so do you."

Addressing Netanyahu's future, Lapid stated, "The year 2024 will be entirely different. There will be no one left to divide us or bring disaster upon us. The extremists will return to their homes, and Netanyahu will return to his home."

Opposition right-wing Israel Our Home Party leader, Avigdor Liberman, echoed similar sentiments at a separate press conference, declaring, "I will only join the government the day Netanyahu leaves, not even a second before."

In Israel, the coalition government comprises Likud, ultra-orthodox Jewish parties Shas, United Torah Judaism, and far-right parties Religious Zionism, Judaism Power, and Noam.

Recent polls in Israel demonstrate a sharp decline in public support for Netanyahu's Likud party, with data from Israel's Channel 13 television indicating a halving of support.

The survey suggests that the number of Likud MPs, currently at 32 in the Israeli Parliament, is anticipated to decrease to 16 in the 120-seat parliament.

As the political landscape evolves, Lapid and other opposition figures are positioning themselves for a transformative shift in leadership, while Netanyahu's Likud faces a challenging road ahead amid diminishing public backing.