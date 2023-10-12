Opposition leader Yair Lapid, who called for the formation of an emergency government on the weekend, refused to join the emergency unity government headed by Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday.

Lapid, a former premier, said that with its structure and membership, the current government would not work, The Times of Israel newspaper reported.

The opposition leader said it was necessary to "take the extremists out of the government of extremists," without specifically naming any members of the administration as extremists.

Lapid said the presence of extremists and a double security cabinet structure without clear lines of authority would hinder the work of the government.

This structure "can't work, it'll just add to the mess," because "instead of one cabinet, (there are) two cabinets that will clash," he said.

The former prime minister, who led a government last in 2022, reiterated support for the Israeli war against Palestinian group Hamas. "We'll support every action, we'll help every way we can," he said.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu and opposition leader former and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced the formation of an emergency government.

A joint statement said a war management cabinet would be set up, with Netanyahu, Gantz, and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Two observers will serve in the cabinet, lawmaker Gadi Eisenkot and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers' growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip. Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.

More than 2,700 people have been killed since the outbreak of the conflict on Saturday, including over 1,400 Palestinians and 1,300 Israelis.