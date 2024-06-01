Opposition leader Yair Lapid pledged to support the Israeli government if it proceeds with a cease-fire and hostage exchange deal announced by U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday.

Biden said that Israel had offered a new roadmap toward a full cease-fire including the release of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu's far-right coalition partners, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, have previously threatened to bring down his government if the war ends without the destruction of Hamas.

Lapid said in a post on social media platform X: "I remind Netanyahu that he has our safety net for a hostage deal if Ben Gvir and Smotrich leave the government."

"The Israeli government cannot ignore President Biden's important speech," Lapid said.

Netanyahu on Saturday insisted that the destruction of Hamas was part of the Israeli plan laid out by Biden.

Biden appealed to Hamas to accept the deal and urged Netanyahu to resist pressure from members of his governing coalition opposed to the plan.

Netanyahu's office on Friday reiterated his intention to continue the country's offensive in the Gaza Strip until all of Tel Aviv's war goals are achieved.

Hamas said it would "respond positively to any proposal that includes a permanent cease-fire, a full withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, reconstruction efforts, the return of the displaced, and the completion of a comprehensive hostage exchange deal."

Over 36,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since Israel began its onslaught nearly eight months ago. Most of those killed have been women and children, with more than 82,000 others injured, according to local health authorities.