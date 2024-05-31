Palestinian resistance group Hamas said they view U.S. President Biden's latest proposal for a Gaza cease-fire as "positive."

Biden unveiled a three-phase Israeli proposal to end the war in Gaza on Friday, which includes a cease-fire and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

Here are the key elements of the "comprehensive" plan that the 81-year-old called a "roadmap to an enduring cease-fire" after more than eight months of grinding conflict.

Phase One

Biden said the first phase includes a "full and complete cease-fire" lasting six weeks, with Israeli forces withdrawing from "all populated areas of Gaza."

Hamas would release "a number" of hostages captured in the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel, including women, the elderly and the wounded. The remains of some hostages who had been killed would also be returned.

U.S. hostages held by Hamas would also be freed, Biden said, adding that "we want them home."

Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange.

Palestinian civilians would be allowed to return to their "homes and neighborhoods" throughout Gaza, including in the north, which has been devastated by months of Israeli bombing.

Humanitarian aid would "surge" to 600 trucks a day entering Gaza, while the international community would deliver hundreds of thousands of temporary shelters and housing units.

During the initial six-week period, Israel and Hamas would "negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent end to hostilities."

The cease-fire would also be extended if the negotiations continue.

Phase Two

Israeli forces would completely withdraw from Gaza under the second phase of the plan, lasting around another six weeks.

Hamas would release "all remaining living hostages" including male Israeli soldiers. This has been a key sticking point for Hamas in the past.

If both sides keep to the deal it will lead to the "cessation of hostilities permanently," Biden quoted the Israeli proposal as saying.

Phase Three

A major reconstruction and stabilization plan for Gaza would begin, backed by the U.S. and the international community.

Homes, schools and hospitals would be rebuilt, Biden said. He would also work with regional partners to ensure it happens in a way that "does not allow Hamas to re-arm."

The reconstruction phase would take between three and five years, a senior U.S. official said.

The final remains of any hostages who had been killed would be returned in the third phase.