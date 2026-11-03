Israeli opposition leaders accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of jeopardizing the country's security and economy Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to end American financial assistance to Israel by the end of 2026, a move that reportedly caught senior Israeli defense and finance officials off guard.

Former military chief and opposition figure Gadi Eisenkot called for Netanyahu's removal, saying the government's failure to inform key institutions of the impending shift exposed serious flaws in its handling of relations with Washington.

"The fact that Israel's defence establishment is learning of a shift in our strategic relationship through the media, at the same time as the Israeli public, shows just how dangerous Benjamin Netanyahu's conduct is," Eisenkot said in a statement.

"He can no longer be trusted and must be replaced," he added.

Yair Golan, leader of Israel's Democrats party, also condemned the development, describing it as another major failure by Netanyahu at a time when Israel faces mounting military expenditures and pressure to replenish weapons stockpiles following prolonged regional conflicts.

In a statement posted on X, Golan warned that the loss of American assistance would place an additional financial burden on Israeli taxpayers while weakening the country's ability to meet its defense requirements.

"Israel's air defense capabilities have been depleted after such a prolonged war," he said, arguing that the government should have sought greater support from Washington rather than allowing existing assistance to end.

"A responsible prime minister would have fought to increase US assistance, not end it," Golan said.

He accused Netanyahu of aggravating Israel's economic and security challenges and putting the country's long-term stability at risk.

Trump announced earlier Tuesday that Washington would discontinue financial assistance to Israel by the end of the year, citing an agreement he said had been reached with Netanyahu several months earlier.

The announcement came as Americans voted in congressional midterm elections, with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 Senate seats at stake.

Israeli public broadcaster KAN reported that senior officials in the Defense Ministry and military were surprised by Trump's remarks, raising questions about whether the country's security establishment had been consulted about the decision.

Channel 12 reported separately that Finance Ministry officials were also unaware of the planned cutoff before the president's public announcement.

The reported lack of coordination fueled criticism from opposition politicians, who questioned the government's transparency and preparedness for a significant change in Israel's relationship with its principal military backer.

Under a 2016 memorandum of understanding, Washington pledged $38 billion in military assistance to Israel over 10 years through 2028, equivalent to approximately $3.8 billion annually.

The funding had been expected to remain a major component of Israel's defense financing in 2027 and 2028, according to Channel 12.

Netanyahu has previously advocated reducing Israel's reliance on American military assistance and expanding domestic weapons production, arguing that greater self-sufficiency would strengthen the country's strategic independence.

However, opposition leaders warned that an abrupt withdrawal of U.S. support could intensify budgetary pressures at a time of elevated defense spending.

The dispute comes amid political uncertainty following Israel's parliamentary elections.

According to the reported results, Netanyahu's bloc secured 53 seats in the 120-member Knesset, compared with 48 for opposition parties and 19 for Arab parties.

Neither major bloc holds the 61 seats required for a parliamentary majority, potentially leaving Arab lawmakers with a decisive role in coalition negotiations.

Israel's Central Elections Committee is expected to announce the official final results Wednesday.

The controversy over U.S. assistance adds another challenge for Netanyahu as opposition figures seek to capitalize on growing concerns over his government's management of national security, public finances and relations with Washington.