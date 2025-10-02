Israel's illegal interception of the Gaza aid flotilla triggered global condemnation Thursday, as protesters took to the streets in Italy, Colombia, Greece, Ireland and Türkiye.

The boats, belonging to the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), were about 70 nautical miles (129.64 kilometers) off Gaza when they were intercepted, inside a zone that Israel is policing to stop any boats approaching. The organizers said their communications, including the use of a live camera feed from some of the boats, had been scrambled.

In a statement, Palestinian resistance group Hamas expressed support for the activists and called Israel's interception of the flotilla a "criminal act," calling for public protests to condemn Israel.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also condemned the interception of the flotilla as a violation of international law, asserting that Israel had neither authority nor sovereignty over Palestinian "territorial waters," including those off the coast of the Gaza Strip.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim also condemned in the "strongest terms" Israel's attack on the humanitarian aid flotilla, warning that his country will take all legal measures to hold Tel Aviv accountable, especially when its citizens are involved.

"I urge the immediate release of all Malaysian and international activists and volunteers," Anwar said Thursday on X.

"This is a humanitarian mission that brings unarmed civilians along with much-needed aid to the people of Gaza. The government will do its best to free Malaysian citizens in custody," he added.

Anwar said that by blocking the humanitarian mission, Israel has not only disregarded the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people but has also trampled on the conscience of the world community, which is no longer with Israel.

The flotilla is not just an aid convoy but a symbol of unity, solidarity, and love for humanity. It brings a ray of hope to alleviate the suffering of those who continue to be forced to live in poverty under cruel and inhumane sanctions, he maintained.

Anwar said the safety of Malaysians is a priority, adding: "We will not remain silent when their rights and dignity are violated."

"As long as the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people continue to be denied, Malaysia will remain steadfast and will not back down from continuing to urge and demand that the longstanding injustice and deprivation be stopped," he noted.

Anwar also said he spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to seek their support in pressing for the release of the detained Malaysian volunteers and activists.

He added that they have also been in close contact with other friends, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, to demand immediate intervention and action without delay.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country "strongly" condemns the dastardly attack by Israeli forces and demands the immediate release of the illegally detained peace activists.

"This barbarity must end. Peace must be given a chance and humanitarian aid must reach those in need," Sharif said in a post on X.

"We hope and pray for the safety of all those who have been illegally apprehended by Israeli forces."

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira confirmed that Brazil had expressed concern for the safety of the 15 Brazilian citizens on board the flotilla, which included a federal deputy.

The government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the initiative was intended to "highlight the need for humanitarian aid to the Palestinians who are suffering and isolated in Gaza," adding that "Israel is responsible for the safety of the people on that flotilla."

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, in a statement, said: "The interception in international waters off the coast of Gaza reinforces Israel's continued violation of international law and infliction of suffering, including starvation, on the Palestinian people ..."

"(It is) another grave offence by Israel of global solidarity and sentiment that is aimed at relieving suffering in Gaza and advancing peace in the region ..."

"South Africa calls on Israel to ensure that the life-saving cargo transported by this flotilla reaches the people of Gaza, as the flotilla represents solidarity with Gaza, not confrontation with Israel," he added.

An Israeli Navy vessel approaches Ashdod Port, after Israel intercepted some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla aiming to reach Gaza and break Israel's naval blockade, in southern Israel, Oct. 2, 2025. (Reuters Photo)

British Foreign Office spokesperson, in their reaction, said: "We have been in contact with the Israeli authorities to make clear that we expect the situation to be resolved safely, in line with international law and with due respect for the rights of all those on board."

"The aid carried by the flotilla should be turned over to humanitarian organisations on the ground to be delivered safely into Gaza. It is the responsibility of the Israeli government to resolve the atrocious humanitarian crisis in Gaza. That means immediately and unconditionally lifting restrictions on aid so that the U.N. and NGOs can deliver food, medicine and other essentials to civilians in desperate need."

Colombian President Gustavo Petro was harsher in his criticism of the Israeli aggression. "If this information is true, there is a new international crime by (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu," he wrote on X social media.

Earlier Wednesday, Petro expelled all remaining Israeli diplomats in the country and reported two Colombian activists on board the flotilla were detained.

Israeli naval forces attacked 21 vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla since late Wednesday and detained at least 317 activists aboard, according to the official flotilla tracker.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that "several boats" of the flotilla had been "detained" and that their passengers were being transferred to an Israeli port.

The ministry described the fleet as the "Hamas Flotilla" on its official account on X.

Israel has maintained a blockade on Gaza, which is home to nearly 2.4 million people, for nearly 18 years, and further tightened the siege in March when it closed border crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, pushing the enclave into famine.

The Israeli army has killed more than 66,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The UN and rights groups have repeatedly warned that the enclave is being rendered uninhabitable, with starvation and disease spreading rapidly.​​​​​​​