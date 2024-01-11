At least 62 people were killed in overnight Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, the besieged territory's press office said early Thursday.

The airstrikes targeted civilian homes in southern Gaza's Rafah and Khan Younis, killing at least 12 Palestinians and injuring dozens of others.

Israeli warplanes hit the home of the Abu Namous family in Khan Younis, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

Seven people were killed, including women and children, while 25 were injured.

Separately, five people were killed and many others injured in strikes on a home in a northern area of Rafah and shelter for displaced people

Earlier, at least 40 Palestinians were killed and injured in an Israeli airstrike in the central Gaza Strip, according to local authorities.

The strike targeted a house near Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir al-Balah, the Gazan Media Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the house attack occurred in an area designated by the Israeli army as a "safe zone."

"This proves that there is no safe place in the Gaza Strip as claimed by the Israeli occupation," it added.

Also Wednesday, four paramedics were among six killed in an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance in Gaza, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

They were hit while transporting injured people in Deir al-Balah in the central section of the coastal strip, the organization wrote on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

An Israeli army spokesperson said the report was being investigated.

The office of the U.N. Human Rights Office also confirmed the killing. It also accused Israel of endangering civilians by urging residents of other parts of the Gaza Strip to flee to Deir al-Balah, while airstrikes on the city continued.

In the last 10 days, more than 40 Palestinians have been killed in four attacks in the town.