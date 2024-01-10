Four paramedic staff working for the Palestinian Red Crescent were killed in an Israeli airstrike on an ambulance in Gaza on Wednesday.

"Four members of the Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance crews were martyred due to the targeting by the occupation (Israel) of an ambulance vehicle on Salah al-Din Street, at the entrance of Deir al-Balah," the organization said in a statement.

Salah al-Din Street is a highway running north-south through the Gaza Strip, which has in the past been used by thousands of Palestinians fleeing the Israeli military advance.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, the health ministry in Gaza said multiple people were killed in an Israeli strike near a hospital in the Deir al-Balah neighborhood.

More than 23,350 people have been killed in ongoing Israeli attacks in three months, according to the latest Gaza health ministry toll.

Before Wednesday's reported ambulance strike, the health ministry said more than 120 ambulances had been destroyed and at least 326 healthcare workers killed.

The majority of Israeli and Palestinian casualties are civilians, according to officials on both sides.

Health situation in Gaza 'beyond catastrophic': Official

The current health situation in Gaza is "beyond catastrophic," with most hospitals completely out of service in Gaza City and the north, officials said Tuesday.

Ghada Al Jadba, the Gaza health chief of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and Nebal Farsakh, the spokesperson for the Palestine Red Crescent Society, made statements in the U.K parliament regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

"Out of 36 hospitals, 30 of them now are completely out of service. The area of Gaza City and the north have been left without any medical services...There's around 800,000 Palestinians who still live in Gaza City and the north. Those people almost completely have no access to medical services," she said.

"We should also remember that there's elderly people, sick people, people with disabilities, people with chronic diseases. Those people were completely trapped in the area of Gaza City," she added.

Farsakh emphasized that health services are limited due to a shortage of medicines and lack of electricity.

"Doctors do use flashlights in order to be able to treat patients.

"And nowadays, we are unable completely to send any humanitarian aid to Gaza City and the north," she added.

Farsakh also noted that hospitals in Khan Younis are forced to intervene with a large number of casualties because the surroundings of these facilities are targeted in Israeli attacks.

She said Al Amal Hospital, one of the few still functioning in the south and which is duly marked by the Red Crescent emblem, has been targeted.

"There have been three times artillery shelling targeting three different floors in our building, which has a very clear Red Crescent emblem, which should be protected. And this has resulted in at least seven people being killed, with 12 others injured," she said.

In shelters, there are 50,000 pregnant women living in inhumane and extraordinary conditions, deprived of water, food and medical care. Under these inhumane circumstances, 180 women give birth every day, she noted.