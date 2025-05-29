Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday he has accepted a new cease-fire and prisoner exchange outline proposed by U.S. Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, following growing international pressure and mounting civilian casualties in Gaza.

Netanyahu's announcement came during a meeting with families of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, as confirmed in a statement from his office: “Israel accepts the new Witkoff outline.”

Hamas, which has long called for an end to Israel’s deadly blockade and military assaults, confirmed it had received a new proposal from mediators but did not disclose details.

"We are studying (US envoy Steve) Witkoff's proposal responsibly, in a way that serves the interests of our people, provides relief, and achieves a permanent ceasefire in Gaza," it added in a statement.

No details were provided by the group about the new proposal.

A day earlier, Hamas stated it had agreed with Witkoff on a general framework for a permanent cease-fire in Gaza, a significant step toward halting Israel’s monthslong offensive that has devastated the enclave and displaced more than a million Palestinians.