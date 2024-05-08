The top U.S. intelligence chief William Burns and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talked about "pausing" the country's ongoing invasion of Rafah in Gaza, amid global outcry about Tel Aviv's monthslong violations of international law.

Netanyahu and the U.S. spy chief, who has been involved in mediation efforts in the Israel-Hamas war, met in Jerusalem as part of Washington's latest efforts to secure a truce in the Gaza Strip.

"The two discussed the possibility of Israel pausing the operation in Rafah in exchange for hostage release," the Israeli official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The meeting came as truce negotiations resumed in Cairo, after Hamas on Monday announced it had accepted a cease-fire proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar.

Israel has defied international objections and sent tanks into Rafah, the Hamas-ruled territory's southernmost city on the Egyptian border which is packed with Palestinian civilians sheltering.

Overnight Monday-Tuesday, Israeli forces seized the Palestinian side of the key Rafah border crossing, which is the main conduit for aid into the besieged territory.

Israel's incursion into eastern Rafah came after Hamas said it had accepted a truce proposal – one Israel said was "very far" from what its negotiators had previously agreed to.

On Wednesday, talks aimed at agreeing on terms for a truce in the seven-month war were held in the Egyptian capital "with all sides present," according to the Egyptian state-linked media.

The United States, Israel's close ally and top provider of military assistance, confirmed negotiations were underway.

"The talks are ongoing," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"A close assessment of the two sides' position suggests they should be able to close... the remaining gaps, so we're going to continue to support that process."

Hamas has warned the ongoing talks would be Israel's "last chance" to rescue the estimated 128 hostages still held in Gaza, including 36 who are dead according to Israeli officials.

Mediation efforts have stalled as Hamas has insisted on a lasting cease-fire while Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to destroy the group's remaining forces in Rafah.

Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed at least 34,844 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7.