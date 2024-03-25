Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu canceled a scheduled visit to Washington by a senior Israeli delegation, in protest of the U.S. abstention on Monday's U.N. Security Council resolution urging an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

Netanyahu's office said the U.S. abstention hurt Israel's fight against Hamas and the effort to release hostages held in the territory.

"It gives Hamas hope that international pressure will allow them to accept a cease-fire without the release of our abductees," Netanyahu said, canceling the departure of a delegation set to leave for consultations in Washington.

US 'very disappointed' after Netanyahu cancels Israeli visit to Washington

The White House said on Monday it was very disappointed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had canceled a high-level Israeli delegation's planned visit.

"It's disappointing. We're very disappointed that they won't be coming to Washington, D.C. to allow us to have a fulsome conversation with them about viable alternatives to them going in on the ground in Rafah," White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said senior U.S. officials would still meet for separate talks with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who is currently in Washington, on issues including hostages, humanitarian aid and protecting civilians in the southern Gaza town of Rafah.

Kirby stressed that U.S. policy had not changed, despite the decision to abstain from the U.N. Security Council vote. He said U.S. officials could continue to bring up Washington's concerns with Israeli policies in Gaza as part of ongoing discussions between the two governments.

"Nothing has changed about our view that a major ground offensive in Rafah would be a major mistake," Kirby said.

The resolution passed 14-0 on Monday after the U.S. decided not to use its veto power and instead abstained. The U.S. has previously vetoed three resolutions demanding a cease-fire.

The resolution also calls for the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack in southern Israel. But the measure does not link that demand to its call for a cease-fire, intended for the ongoing Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which ends April 9.

International aid officials say the entire population of the Gaza Strip - 2.3 million people - is suffering from food insecurity and that man-made famine is imminent in the hard-hit north due to Israel's blockade.

More than 32,000 people have been killed in the territory, and more than 74,000 wounded, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Some 1,200 people were killed on Oct. 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack out of Gaza, triggering the war, and abducted another 250 people. Hamas is still believed to be holding some 100 Israelis hostage, as well as the remains of 30 others.