Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he has decided to temporarily halt his government's controversial judicial reform bill, after weeks of protests and amid fears of civil war in the country.

"I have decided to suspend the second and third readings in this session," Netanyahu said in Jerusalem on Monday. This means that the bill will not be put to a vote in parliament until the end of April at the earliest.

"We are in the midst of a crisis that threatens our essential unity," Netanyahu said. He warned of a civil war that must not come to pass. "Everyone must act responsibly," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Israel's Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said he and Netanyahu had agreed to postpone the reforms.