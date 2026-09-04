Israeli police shot dead a Palestinian man in occupied East Jerusalem on Friday as Israeli forces detained more than 10 Palestinians during a two-day operation in Nablus amid continued attacks across the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, police said officers operating near Damascus Gate spotted a 33-year-old East Jerusalem resident who "attempted to carry out a stabbing attack against them using a knife.”

Police said officers opened fire on the Palestinian man, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The statement did not identify him or provide further details about the incident.

Following the incident, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Israeli forces were heavily deployed around Damascus Gate and the Old City.

Wafa added that the forces imposed a military cordon and tightened their procedures in the area, which hindered the arrival of Palestinians to perform dawn prayers.​​​​​​​

In a separate development, the Israeli army said it arrested more than 10 Palestinians during a 48-hour military operation in the city of Nablus and nearby villages in the northern occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the army said its forces searched hundreds of sites, interrogated dozens of Palestinians, and arrested more than 10 people.

Local sources told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Israeli forces raided the Old Askar refugee camp east of Nablus, storming neighborhoods and homes, imposing a curfew and conducting field interrogations of several Palestinians.

The sources said Israeli forces seized two vehicles during the raid, with no immediate reports of injuries or arrests.

Near Ramallah, Israeli forces closed the main entrance to the village of Al-Mughayyir, preventing Palestinians from entering or leaving, local sources told AA.

The sources said Israeli occupiers also stormed the Sahl al-Rafid and Shaab al-Louz areas east of the village and carried out provocative acts on Palestinian-owned land.

The closure came a day after Omar al-Naasan, 19, and Khalil Shahada, 16, were killed by Israeli army snipers as Palestinians tried to confront occupiers stealing sheep in the village.

Palestinians held funeral prayers for the two victims Thursday, raising Palestinian flags and chanting slogans condemning crimes by the Israeli army and occupiers.

In the central West Bank, Israeli occupiers stormed Palestinian homes with their sheep in the town of Turmus Ayya, north of Ramallah, damaging property and crops, local sources told Anadolu.

The attack targeted homes belonging to the Abu Awwad family and surrounding areas, the sources said.

The Abu Awwad family has faced repeated attacks in Turmus Ayya, including occupiers storming the area around their homes, bringing sheep into it, and attacking nearby land and trees.

In the southern West Bank, a video published by Israeli opposition lawmaker Gilad Kariv showed an Israeli occupier family stealing grapes from a Palestinian vineyard in Halhul and loading boxes into their vehicle.

An Israeli army vehicle arrived minutes later and forced Israeli activists and Palestinian farmers to leave, Kariv said.

Israeli activist Aviad Hominer-Rosenblum said soldiers dealt only with the activists and Palestinian farmers, while police later sought to arrest the activists instead of those involved in the theft.

East of Ramallah, the Al-Baidar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights said Israeli occupiers attacked the Kaabneh Bedouin community and activists present there.

The group said the attacks were part of escalating pressure on Bedouin communities east of Ramallah aimed at intimidating residents and pushing them to leave their land.

The Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said Israeli occupiers carried out 628 attacks against Palestinians, their land and property in August.

The commission said the attacks directly harmed 164 Palestinians, including 20 children and 17 women, and damaged 21,508 trees, including 19,375 olive trees.

Around 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in the occupied West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem, in illegal settlements and settlement outposts, according to Palestinian figures.

Israel has killed more than 73,000 people and injured over 174,000 others in Gaza since Oct. 8, 2023.

Israeli army and occupier attacks in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza offensive have killed more than 1,000 Palestinians and injured over 12,000 others, while around 24,000 have been arrested.