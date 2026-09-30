Israeli restrictions covering nearly two-thirds of the Gaza Strip are the main obstacle to humanitarian aid deliveries and efforts to protect Palestinians from flooding, the United Nations said Wednesday.

"Our humanitarian partners stress that the main obstacle is restrictions on access of 65% of Gaza's land," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters at a media briefing. "The remaining 35% is already overcrowded."

The constraints come as the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and partner groups assess emergency measures to protect families from winter downpours. Aid teams inspected three potential relocation zones for temporary shelters to assist families choosing to leave flood-prone grounds near structural ruins at risk of collapse.

In parallel, humanitarian teams are evaluating more than 450 existing displacement camps facing severe flooding hazards, which house roughly one-fifth of Gaza's population, said Dujarric.

He explained that mass voluntary movements require extensive groundwork, emphasizing that explosive ordnance contamination must be cleared at newly identified sites before relocation begins. Teams must also level sandy terrain, install water lines, drainage, and lighting, open access roads and resolve land tenure issues.

Relief organizations also face severe logistical bottlenecks due to entry restrictions. Dujarric stressed that agencies urgently require additional Israeli permits to import heavy machinery, spare parts, engine oil and critical supplies, alongside funding for emergency fuel and durable materials to repair damaged structures.

The operational hurdles have extended into healthcare delivery. While aid workers train local personnel to handle "noncommunicable diseases," medical shortages severely constrain screening and treatment. Gaps remain critical across specialized cancer care, including essential chemotherapy and radiotherapy supplies, while diagnostic systems suffer from depleted generator fuel and mechanical parts, according to Dujarric.

Since Oct. 8, 2023, Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and injured over 175,000, while 90% of the enclave’s infrastructure has been destroyed.

Israeli violations of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement have resulted in the deaths of 1,431 Palestinians and injuries to 5,026, Gaza’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.