Israeli students marked the start of the new school year with a strike and street protests on Monday, demanding the release of hostages and a peace agreement in Gaza.

Hundreds of pupils blocked an intersection at a thoroughfare in the north of the country, calling for an agreement between Israel and Hamas to facilitate the release of the remaining hostages held in the embattled Palestinian territory, Israeli news site ynet reported.

Some were holding signs saying "No education without the hostages."

A new school year began on Monday for some 2.5 million Israeli pupils following the summer holidays.

The Times of Israel reported that students at dozens of schools refused to attend class in protest at the ongoing genocidal war in Gaza after almost two years.

Young people reportedly also blocked the entrances to their schools, including in Tel Aviv. According to the Haaretz newspaper, 17 schools in central Israel were said to be affected.

Haaretz reported that around 100 student representatives gathered in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, which has been the scene of numerous rallies and protests since Hamas' October 2023 incursion caused 1,250 deaths and took 250 hostages.

"We decided to strike to demonstrate solidarity with the hostages simply because they were Israelis – like us," Haaretz quoted 12th-grade student Hanoch Cohen as saying.

"The same solidarity that will soon allow us to dedicate the best years of our lives to the state."

According to Israeli media, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is said to have skipped a vote on a peace agreement at a meeting of the Security Cabinet on Sunday evening, describing it as unnecessary, despite several ministers reportedly supporting such a step.

The current proposal, which Hamas says it has agreed to, reportedly only foresees the release of 10 hostages still held in Gaza during a 60-day cease-fire, while Netanyahu is said to be in favour of an agreement that achieves the release of all at once.

Around 20 of the 48 hostages being held by Hamas are believed to still be alive.

Relatives of the hostages have repeatedly accused the Israeli government of sabotaging a peace deal.