Humanitarian organizations said Friday that more than 400 Israeli settler attacks targeting Palestinians and their property had been documented across the occupied West Bank since September, leaving people injured and destroying more than 4,000 olive trees and saplings during this year's harvest season.

Humanitarian organizations and U.N. agencies said the number of attacks documented during this year's harvest had surpassed that of any previous season.

"Settler violence has extended to Areas A and B, where Palestinians faced fewer such attacks in previous years.

Solidarity activists, journalists and diplomats have also been attacked, while more than 25,000 kilograms of produce have been vandalized or stolen," the organizations said.

They condemned Israeli authorities for failing to take adequate measures to protect Palestinian farmers and guarantee their safe access to agricultural land.

The organizations also reported that Israeli authorities had uprooted or otherwise damaged more than 10,000 Palestinian-owned trees and saplings across the West Bank during the first nine months of 2026, most of them olive trees.

Access restrictions have also complicated the harvest, particularly in areas near Israeli settlements and behind the separation barrier. Israeli forces have prevented Palestinian landowners from reaching their groves without prior Israeli authorization, according to the humanitarian groups.

"Even where access has been scheduled, it has been for an insufficient number of days, often followed by cancellations, entry denial, expulsion or attacks," they said.

The organizations said settlement expansion had left few Palestinian communities unaffected by the restrictions, which they said extended beyond the areas covered by Israeli-issued coordination maps.

As a result, thousands of Palestinian farmers have been unable to reach their trees, putting crops and livelihoods at risk.

The olive sector is a major source of income for Palestinian communities. An estimated 80,000 to 100,000 Palestinian families in the West Bank depend on olives and olive oil, which account for approximately 15% of agricultural gross domestic product.

Humanitarian organizations warned that restrictions during the harvest season and throughout the year also prevent farmers from carrying out essential agricultural activities, including pruning, fertilization and pest control.

The disruptions progressively reduce tree productivity and future harvests, undermining household incomes, food security and the resilience of the agricultural sector. They also raise broader concerns about the enjoyment of fundamental rights, including freedom of movement.

"This year’s harvesting window is closing, but there is still some time to act," they said.

They urged Israel to end attacks against Palestinians and their livelihoods, ensure farmers have "free, safe, sufficient and reliable" access to their land, and allow them to bring agricultural supplies, equipment and vehicles into their groves and transport harvested olives safely.

Humanitarian NGOs and U.N. agencies working under the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT), a strategic coordination body led by the Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory, issued the appeal.

The HCT brings together U.N. agencies and international and Palestinian NGOs working on humanitarian issues in the West Bank and Gaza Strip.