An Israeli private spy firm founded by former intelligence operatives has acknowledged running a covert operation in Greek Cyprus targeting state officials and private interests, claiming it aimed to uncover alleged corruption.

A senior ⁠aide to Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides resigned in January after a video posted online showed him discussing investment projects in Greek Cyprus.

It also featured a ⁠businessman who suggested he had direct access to Christodoulides, and a former minister speaking of how to make donations to the government. Those who appeared in the eight-minute video have denied any wrongdoing.

Israeli firm Black Cube said it was involved in the preparation of the video. In a statement to Greek Cypriot media, and also sent to Reuters, Black Cube said it was "proud" to ⁠have uncovered "corruption" ⁠and help facilitate a cleaner business environment on the island.

"Black Cube has engaged with Greek Cypriot authorities and is confident they will reach the truth and bring those responsible to justice," it said. It did not respond to a question from Reuters on who its clients were.

There was no immediate comment from the Greek Cypriot ⁠administration.

Black Cube said it obtains legal advice in every jurisdiction in which it operates to ensure the legality of its activities. Its involvement was first disclosed by Greek Cyprus's Politis newspaper on Friday.

Founded by veterans of Israeli intelligence units in 2011, Black Cube came to prominence in 2017 after ⁠it ‌apologized for undercover ‌operations on behalf of Hollywood producer ⁠Harvey Weinstein, who was accused of ‌sexual harassment by more than 50 women.

Weinstein denies assaulting anyone or having non-consensual sex.

In March, Slovenia's ⁠Prime Minister Robert Golob accused 'foreign services' ⁠of interfering with the country's elections following a report ⁠by a non-governmental organization that executives of Black Cube had visited the country in December.