At least one person has been killed and seven others injured in an Israeli airstrike that knocked Aleppo airport inoperable, the state media reported Tuesday.

Syrian air defenses intercepted the Israeli missiles in the vicinity of Aleppo and shot down a number of them, Syrian state media had said earlier.

Israel carried out the missile attack on Monday at 23:35 p.m. southeast of Aleppo, targeting the airport and some sites in the vicinity of the Syrian city and causing some material damage, the source was quoted as saying.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran's influence has grown since it began supporting Bashar Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.