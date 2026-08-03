The Israeli air strike targeting a vehicle in Gaza City killed two more Palestinians on Monday evening, medics said, marking yet another violation of a cease-fire agreement in effect since Oct. 10, 2025.

A medical source told Anadolu Agency (AA) that emergency crews recovered two bodies after a vehicle was struck in the Sheikh Ajlin area and transferred them to Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City.

The attack marked the first Israeli strike since the Board of Peace’s lead envoy for Gaza, Nickolay Mladenov, and board adviser Aryeh Lightstone urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt attacks in Gaza in compliance with U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan.

It also marked a continuation of attacks and a recent escalation that left at least 18 killed across the strip on Sunday, in one of ⁠the deadliest days since the cease-fire last year.

At least ⁠1,230 Palestinians have been killed in ​Israeli strikes since the Trump-backed Gaza peace plan was agreed, according to Gaza health authorities.

Israeli troops have occupied and depopulated two-thirds of the Palestinian enclave, leaving nearly all its more than 2 million residents confined to a tiny strip of land along the coast, most in makeshift tents or damaged buildings.

"It was as if the war has resumed, there was an attack every one hour or less, and the planes struck places across the Gaza Strip, north, central and south, everywhere," Aya Mohammad Zaki, 32, told Reuters by phone of recent attacks.

The Palestinians killed on Sunday included a couple and their child in an Israeli strike on a Gaza City apartment.