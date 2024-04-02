Palestinian media reported Tuesday that seven employees of the Spanish aid organization World Central Kitchen (WCK) were killed in a suspected Israeli airstrike on the Gaza Strip.

Among the victims were aid workers from Poland, Australia, Ireland and Britain, according to the Times of Israel.

"We are aware of reports that members of the World Central Kitchen team have been killed in an IDF attack while working to support our humanitarian food delivery efforts in Gaza," WCK posted on Twitter.

"This is a tragedy. Humanitarian aid workers and civilians should NEVER be a target. EVER," the aid organization wrote.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a Telegram post on Monday night that it was investigating the reports.

"Following the reports regarding the World Central Kitchen personnel in Gaza today, the IDF is conducting a thorough review at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident," the IDF wrote.

"The IDF makes extensive efforts to enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and has been working closely with WCK in their vital efforts to provide food and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," it claimed.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday confirmed that one of the aid workers killed was an Australian national, saying Canberra was demanding "full accountability" for the death.

"Those doing humanitarian work and all innocent civilians need to be provided with protection," Albanese said during a visit to Queensland. "Australia has had a very clear position of supporting a sustainable cease-fire."

Albanese said that Australia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs "has requested a call-in from the Israeli ambassador as well. We want full accountability for this because this is a tragedy that should never have occurred."

"The truth is, this is beyond any reasonable circumstances," Albanese added.

WCK has been involved in aid deliveries for Gaza, which have been reaching the war zone by sea from the island of Cyprus since March. The organization has also taken over the distribution of aid to the people in the strip.

The most recent flare-up of the Palestine-Israel conflict was triggered by the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion on southern Israel that resulted in 1,200 deaths.

Israel responded with massive indiscriminate airstrikes and a ground offensive killing over 32,000 people so far, mostly women and children. In view of the high number of civilian casualties and the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip, Israel has come in for increasing criticism internationally.