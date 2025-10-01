An Israeli airstrike killed TRT freelancer and photojournalist Yahya Barzaq in the blockaded Gaza Strip earlier Tuesday, marking another loss among Palestinian journalists documenting the devastation of Israel’s war.

Barzaq, who once worked as a newborn photographer, turned to photojournalism after the Israeli military assault began, capturing images of destruction and survival in his besieged homeland. Colleagues said he became a voice for his people, using his lens to tell their stories to the world.

Palestinian journalist Barzaq killed by Israel. (@zahidsobaci on X)

TRT Director General Prof. Dr. Mehmet Zahid Sobacı expressed grief over Barzaq’s death, saying: “We are deeply saddened. Our colleague Yahya Barzaq, working for TRT in Gaza, was martyred in Israel’s brutal attack. May God have mercy on him. Israel will not be able to hide its crimes against humanity by murdering journalists, and it will be held accountable sooner or later for every drop of blood it has shed.”

The Turkish public broadcaster confirmed Barzaq’s death and condemned the strike that killed its contributor. Media rights groups have repeatedly warned that Palestinian journalists are being deliberately targeted, with dozens killed since the Israeli offensive began last year.

Israel’s offensive on Gaza has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians, most of them women and children, and left the enclave in ruins. The targeting of journalists has drawn international criticism, with rights organizations urging accountability and protection for media workers in conflict zones.