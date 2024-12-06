A deadly Israeli drone strike on Thursday hit Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, killing a 16-year-old boy in a wheelchair and injuring at least 12 others, including medical staff, according to Gaza's Health Ministry and the hospital director.

Located in a region where Israeli forces have intensified their offensive, Kamal Adwan is one of the few hospitals still partially operational, amid a devastating siege that has cut off humanitarian aid for the past two months.

This latest attack follows a broader wave of violence.

Earlier, Amnesty International accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza, alleging deliberate targeting of civilians through airstrikes, destruction of vital infrastructure, and blocking the delivery of essential aid.

Israel, however, maintains it takes extensive measures to avoid civilian casualties while battling Hamas members.

Since the conflict erupted after Hamas' Oct. 7 incursion into southern Israel, killing over 1,200 and taking about 250 hostages, the humanitarian toll in Gaza has been catastrophic.

Israel’s retaliatory airstrikes have claimed at least 44,500 Palestinian lives, with women and children making up more than half of the victims, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel asserts it has killed over 17,000 Hamas members, though it has not provided evidence to support this claim.

On Friday, another wave of violence hit Gaza.

At least 25 Palestinians were killed when Israeli forces targeted homes across the northern and southern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also stormed the hospital in Beit Lahia, evacuating patients and the wounded amid ongoing military operations in the region.

Eyewitnesses reported intense gunfire and artillery shelling around the facility as Israeli vehicles advanced under heavy bombardment.

In a separate incident, Israeli strikes targeted the Al-Rafie School in Jabalia, killing two Palestinians and injuring several others.

The school had been sheltering displaced civilians. In southern Gaza, Israeli airstrikes on Khirbet al-Adas killed three and injured others.

The conflict shows no sign of abating.

Israel launched a major ground operation in northern Gaza on Oct. 5 to prevent Hamas from regrouping.

However, Palestinians accuse Israel of attempting to occupy the region and forcibly displace its residents.

Local health authorities report more than 3,500 people are dead or missing in the wake of Israel's northern Gaza assault.

As Israel's offensive continues, the international community's attention remains focused on its conduct.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Additionally, Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.