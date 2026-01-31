At least 12 Palestinians were killed and others wounded early Saturday in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, despite a ceasefire agreement remaining in place.

Five Palestinians, three children and two women, were killed, and others injured in an Israeli airstrike that hit a residential apartment in the Rimal neighborhood of western Gaza City, medical sources told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Seven more Palestinians, a man, his three sons, and three of his young grandchildren, were killed in another Israeli airstrike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced people in the Asdaa area northwest of Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to paramedics at Nasser Hospital in the city.

Several Palestinians were also injured in an Israeli strike that targeted a residential apartment in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, eyewitnesses said.

Israeli fighter jets also carried out an airstrike on al-Jalaa Street northwest of Gaza City, as well as two strikes east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, with no casualties reported.

Since the ceasefire took effect in early October, Israeli actions have killed 524 Palestinians and wounded 1,360 others, committing 1,450 violations, according to the Gaza media office on Saturday.

In a related development, the media office said the army has arrested 50 Palestinians since the agreement came into effect, detaining them from areas far from the "yellow line" and from within residential neighborhoods.

Regarding the humanitarian protocol, the office said Israel has allowed the entry of 28,927 aid, commercial, and fuel trucks out of a total of 66,600 trucks stipulated under the agreement, reflecting a compliance rate of 43%.

The agreement ended a two-year Israeli war that killed more than 71,600 Palestinians and wounded 171,300. The assault has destroyed roughly 90% of the civilian infrastructure in Gaza, with U.N. estimates placing reconstruction costs at about $70 billion.