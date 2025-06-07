Israeli airstrikes and gunfire killed at least 17 Palestinians in southern Gaza’s Khan Younis and Rafah regions early Saturday morning, the second day of Eid al-Adha, local sources said.

Twelve people, including four members of a single family, were killed and over 40 others wounded in Israeli shelling that targeted tents sheltering displaced Palestinians west of Khan Younis.

Separately, five Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces near an aid distribution center west of Rafah. Several others were injured.

The total number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire while trying to access humanitarian aid since May 27 has risen to 115, with more than 580 wounded and nine still missing, according to a tally by Anadolu based on Palestinian sources.

On Friday, the first day of Eid al-Adha alone, 33 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes and shelling across several areas of the Gaza Strip.

This is the fourth Eid for Gazans since Israel launched a genocidal war, which has killed nearly 54,700 Palestinians, created famine conditions, and rendered the enclave uninhabitable.