Israeli airstrikes on Saturday killed two and injured seven people in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, marking another violation of the cease-fire declared in late 2024, according to local media reports.

Two brothers were killed when an Israeli drone struck a vehicle near the town of Shebaa, the state news agency NNA reported.

The attack occurred on a road connecting Ain Ata town to Shebaa, along the western slopes of Mount Hermon, causing the four-wheel-drive vehicle to ignite, it added.

In another attack, seven people were injured when an Israeli drone struck a car in Bint Jbeil, the agency said, citing a Health Ministry statement.

The drone launched two guided missiles targeting the car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in the city, in Nabatieh Governorate.

The strike comes amid heightened border tensions, as Israeli forces carried out a series of air raids Thursday on several southern towns after warning residents to evacuate, the broadest such evacuation order since the cease-fire took effect.

Tensions have been mounting in southern Lebanon for weeks, with the Israeli army intensifying near-daily air raids inside Lebanese territory despite the cease-fire deal that has been in place since November 2024, under the pretext of targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure.

The Israeli army has killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000 in its attacks on Lebanon, which began in October 2023 and turned into a full-scale offensive in September 2024.