Three Palestinians were killed and three others wounded Tuesday in Israeli attacks in Gaza City, marking the latest violation of the Oct. 10 ceasefire deal, medical sources said.

The sources said a 17-year-old boy was killed when an Israeli strike hit near the al-Sanafour intersection in eastern Gaza City.

Two more people lost their lives in a missile strike in the Tuffah neighborhood in the city’s northern part.

Three more people, including a child, were injured by shrapnel from Israeli missiles that struck the al-Sanafour area in the early morning, the source added.

The Israeli army has continued airstrikes and artillery shelling across the Gaza Strip, including the Tuffah neighborhood, which has seen a noticeable escalation in recent days.

Since the ceasefire took effect, repeated Israeli violations have killed at least 486 Palestinians and wounded 1,341 others.

The ceasefire ended the genocidal war launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which lasted two years and left more than 71,000 Palestinians dead and 171,000 wounded.

The offensive also caused widespread destruction to about 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the U.N. at roughly $70 billion.