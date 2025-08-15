At least 36 Palestinians were killed Thursday in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip, while four more people died of starvation in the besieged enclave, medics said.

Medical sources told Türkiye’s Anadolu Agency (AA) that an Israeli warplane struck a home in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, killing eight members of the same family and wounding several others.

In the city’s Al-Tuffah neighborhood, two bodies were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital following another Israeli strike, the sources said.

Elsewhere in Gaza City, an airstrike on a residential apartment injured several people, according to a medical source.

In southern Gaza, the Israeli military opened fire toward civilians waiting for aid delivery near a distribution point in Khan Younis, killing 16 people and injuring others, medics said.

Artillery shelling also killed one person north of Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza and another in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighborhood, according to medical officials.

Eight more people were killed and dozens injured when Israeli forces opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid near the Zikim distribution point in the northwestern Gaza Strip, medics said.

Israeli artillery also shelled areas housing dozens of tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in northern Khan Younis. No casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Gaza’s Health Ministry said in a statement that four more people died of starvation and malnutrition in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of famine-related deaths to 239, including 106 children.

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, nearly 61,800 people have been killed in the territory since the war began in October 2023.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its military campaign in the enclave.