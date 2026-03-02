Israeli airstrikes across southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs killed at least 52 people and injured 154 on Monday, Lebanese officials said, amid escalating cross-border tensions between Israel and Hezbollah.

A previous toll shared by the health ministry said 31 people were killed and 149 wounded.

The bombings of southern and eastern Lebanon and Beirut's southern suburbs also displaced more than 28,500 people, according to the government's disaster and management unit.

Israeli warplanes carried out four airstrikes targeting Beirut's southern suburbs, reported Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Later, the agency reported that Israeli aircraft carried out a fifth airstrike on the southern suburbs, as plumes of smoke rose into the sky over the area.

It was not immediately clear whether the bombardment resulted in any human casualties.

Earlier, the Israeli army announced in a statement the launch of a new offensive on Lebanon, claiming it was targeting Hezbollah sites.

Israeli warplanes also targeted the building of Al-Qard Al-Hasan - a Hezbollah-affiliated nonprofit financial institution - in the town of Toul in Nabatieh.

Israeli aircraft also targeted the Al-Qard Al-Hasan building in Qana, in the coastal Tyre district.

Warplanes also hit the vicinity of the Jnah area in Beirut's southern suburbs, NNA reported, without providing further details.

The Israeli army claimed that it had targeted a prominent Hezbollah operative in Beirut, without identifying him.

The Israeli airstrikes continued throughout the day, targeting villages and towns in southern Lebanon as well as Beirut.

Hezbollah said early Monday that it had targeted a military site in northern Israel with a barrage of rockets and drones, in response to ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon and a joint U.S.-Israeli military offensive against Iran.

The escalation came as the U.S. and Israel continued a large-scale attack on Iran since Saturday, killing several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military officials.

In response, Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries which are home to U.S. assets.