Overnight airstrikes by Israel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah claimed the lives of 22 people, including 18 children, according to health officials on Sunday.

Concurrently, the U.S. is poised to approve billions of dollars in additional military aid to its ally.

Rafah has been a frequent target of Israeli air raids, with over half of Gaza's 2.3 million residents seeking shelter there from ongoing conflicts elsewhere.

Despite global appeals for restraint, including from the U.S., Israel has expressed intentions to escalate its ground operations into the border city adjacent to Egypt.

On Saturday, the House of Representatives passed a $26 billion aid package, earmarking approximately $9 billion for humanitarian efforts in Gaza.

The first strike killed a man, his wife, and their 3-year-old child, according to the nearby Kuwaiti Hospital, which received the bodies.

The woman was pregnant, and doctors managed to save the baby, the hospital said.

A Palestinian doctor tends to a baby born prematurely after his mother was injured during Israeli bombardment, at the Kuwait Hospital, Rafah, Gaza Strip, Palestine, April 20, 2024. (AFP Photo)

The second strike killed eight children and two women, all from the same family, according to hospital records.

An airstrike in Rafah the night before killed nine people, including six children.

A man mourns sitting amid bodies of Palestinians killed in strikes, amid the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, Rafah, Palestine, April 21, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

The conflict, now in its seventh month, has sparked regional unrest, pitting Israel and the U.S. against Iran and allied groups across the Middle East.

Israel and Iran traded fire directly earlier this month, raising fears of all-out war between the longtime foes.

Tensions have also spiked in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

The Israeli military claimed to have killed two Palestinians near the southern West Bank town of Hebron early Sunday.

At least 469 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers and settlers in the West Bank since the start of the Gaza war, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Most have been killed during Israeli military arrest raids, which often trigger violent protests.

The latest Gaza conflict was sparked by an Oct. 7 raid into southern Israel, in which Hamas killed around 1,200 people and abducted around 250 hostages.

Israel says Hamas is still holding around 100 hostages and the remains of more than 30 others.

Thousands of Israelis have taken to the streets to call for new elections to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a deal with Hamas to release the hostages.

Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war until Hamas is destroyed and all the hostages are returned.

The war has killed at least 34,049 Palestinians and wounded another 76,901, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, of whom at least two-thirds are children and women.

It also says the real toll is likely higher as many bodies are stuck beneath the rubble left by airstrikes or are in areas that are unreachable for medics.

Israel blames Hamas for civilian casualties, but the military rarely comments on individual strikes, which often kill women and children.

The military says it has killed over 13,000 Hamas members without providing evidence.