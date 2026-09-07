Israeli strikes on a town in southern Lebanon early Monday killed at least 11 people, including two children and two medics, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Israel has intensified its bombardment of southern Lebanon in recent days despite a June ceasefire aimed at ending fighting between the Israeli military and Hezbollah. At least seven people were killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday, according to Lebanese authorities.

Shortly after midnight Monday, Israeli warplanes struck a residential building in Kfar Rumman, killing nine people, including two children, and wounding five others, the National News Agency reported.

A separate Israeli drone strike on a civilian vehicle in the town killed two medics inside the car, it said.

The strikes on the town came without an online evacuation warning from the Israeli military.

The military did not immediately respond to Reuters’ questions about the strikes, including whether it was aware of the presence of medics and children at the locations and why no evacuation warning was issued.

An Israeli military spokesperson issued a separate evacuation warning shortly after 2:00 a.m. local time (11:00 p.m. GMT Sunday) for areas around a building in another town in southern Lebanon, saying the military would strike Hezbollah facilities there.

Israeli strikes on Lebanon have killed more than 4,300 people since Hezbollah launched rockets at Israel on March 2, two days after the start of U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, triggering an Israeli air and ground offensive.

The ceasefire dramatically reduced the violence, but Israeli troops occupying swaths of southern Lebanon have continued razing villages in the self-declared security zone. Israel’s military has also continued carrying out strikes both within the zone and to its north, mostly without evacuation warnings.