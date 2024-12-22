Israel continued its genocidal war on Gaza late Saturday and Sunday, killing at least 28 people across the Palestinian territory.

Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple targets across Gaza, including a family home and a school hosting war-displaced people, according to Gaza's civil defense agency.

There was no let-up in Israeli violence in the Gaza Strip more than 14 months into the war, even as Palestinian resistance groups said a cease-fire deal was "closer than ever."

Civil agency spokesman Mahmud Bassal said in a statement that at least 13 people were killed in an airstrike on a house in central Gaza's Deir al-Balah belonging to the Abu Samra family.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military, which has confirmed a separate strike further north, on a school in Gaza City.

Bassal said that eight people including four children were killed in the attack on the school, which had been repurposed as a shelter for Palestinians displaced by the war.

The Israeli military, as always, claimed it had carried out a "precise strike" overnight targeting Hamas members operating there.

A military statement said that a Hamas "command and control center ... was embedded inside" the school compound in the city's east, adding that it was used "to plan and execute ... attacks" against Israeli forces.

Contacted by AFP, an Israeli military spokesperson said they were unable to comment on other reported strikes elsewhere in Gaza immediately.

Mourners pray during the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike, at Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, in Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza Strip, Palestine, Dec. 22, 2024. (Reuters Photo)

Truce 'closer than ever'

Bassal said an overnight strike killed three people in Rafah, in the south.

And a drone strike early Sunday hit a car in Gaza City, killing four people, Bassal said.

Hamas, whose Oct. 7, 2023 incursion of Israel triggered the war, and two other Palestinian resistance groups said Saturday in a rare joint statement that an agreement to end the bloodshed was "closer than ever."

The groups, which include Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, said that a truce in Gaza and a hostage release deal was possible provided Israel does not impose new conditions in negotiations.

Indirect talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, were held last week in Doha, rekindling hope of a potential breakthrough after months of stalling.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was "hopeful" for a deal but avoided making any predictions as to when it would materialize.

The Hamas incursion last year caused 1,208 deaths and took 251 hostages, of whom 96 remain in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel's genocidal war, in comparison, has killed over 45,227 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory's Health Ministry.