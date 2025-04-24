At least 10 people were killed Thursday when Israeli airstrikes targeted a police station in northern Gaza's Jabalia, according to local health authorities.

Medics said two Israeli missiles hit the police station, located near a market, which led to the wounding of dozens of people in addition to the 10 deaths. The identities of those killed were not immediately clear.

The Israeli military said in a statement, apparently referring to the same incident, that it attacked a command and control centre operated by Hamas and the allied Islamic Jihad groups in Jabalia, which the resistance groups allegedly used to plan and execute attacks against Israeli forces.

It accused the Palestinian groups of exploiting civilians and civil properties for military purposes, an allegation Hamas and other factions deny.

Local health authorities said Israeli strikes have killed at least 16 other people in separate airstrikes across the enclave, bringing Thursday's death toll to 26.

Shelter targeted

Earlier Wednesday, at least 10 people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a former school building in Gaza City that was being used to shelter war-displaced Palestinians.

The Israeli military confirmed it carried out the strike, stating that the building was being used as a command center by Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

The military claimed members of the groups were present at the time and were allegedly planning attacks on Israeli civilians.

According to the military, Hamas was using Palestinian civilians as human shields. It added that multiple measures were taken ahead of the overnight strike to minimize harm to the civilian population.

Footage circulated in Palestinian media appeared to show fire and extensive damage to the site, including destroyed tents. Unconfirmed reports suggested some victims were burned.

The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.

Since a January cease-fire collapsed on March 18, Israeli attacks have killed more than 1,900 Palestinians, many of them civilians, according to the Gaza health authorities, and hundreds of thousands have been displaced as Israel seized what it calls a buffer zone of Gaza's land.

Efforts by Arab mediators Qatar and Egypt, backed by the United States, have so far failed to reconcile disputes between the two warring parties, Israel and Hamas.

The war was triggered by the October 2023 Hamas incursion that caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages.

Since then, Israel's genocidal war has killed over 51,300 Palestinians, mostly women and children, according to local health officials.