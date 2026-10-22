Israeli forces killed a disabled civilian in Daraa province and abducted a young man while blocking a U.N. patrol in neighboring Quneitra province Thursday, according to local media.

Alikhbariah TV reported that Israeli forces entered Taranja village in northern Quneitra countryside with seven military vehicles and abducted a young man.

They also obstructed the passage of a patrol belonging to the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) by blocking the village road.

The broadcaster did not provide details about the young man’s identity or where he was taken.

Earlier Thursday, Israeli forces entered Jamlah village in western Daraa province and shot dead a civilian with disabilities, according to Syria’s official SANA news agency.

The victim’s body was transferred to Daraa National Hospital. The agency did not identify him or specify the nature of his disability.

During the incursion into Jamlah, Israeli forces deployed in the village’s eastern neighborhood and positioned snipers on the rooftops of residential buildings, SANA reported.

Alikhbariah TV also said Israeli troops searched several houses and fired indiscriminately in residential neighborhoods.

On Wednesday evening, Israeli artillery shelled the outskirts of Abidin village in the Yarmouk Basin area of western Daraa.

SANA reported that two shells landed west of the village, with no information available on casualties or material damage.

On Sunday, Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned escalating Israeli incursions into Quneitra province and the Daraa countryside, alongside increased helicopter, reconnaissance and warplane flights over southern Syria.

The ministry warned that continued violations "undermine the prospects for achieving stability and security in the region in general and Syria in particular, and obstruct reconstruction and recovery efforts."

It called on the international community to put an end to the violations and compel Israel to comply with international law and relevant U.N. resolutions.

Israel has occupied most of Syria’s Golan Heights since 1967. Following the fall of Bashar Assad’s regime, Israeli forces seized the demilitarized buffer zone and expanded their presence in southern Syria.

The 1974 disengagement agreement established a U.N.-monitored buffer zone between Syrian and Israeli forces.

Syria and Israel have held several rounds of U.S.-mediated talks aimed at reducing tensions, halting Israeli military operations, and reaching a security agreement.

In August, Syrian and Israeli delegations met in Jordan under U.S. mediation to discuss measures to halt Israeli attacks, arrests and military operations, as well as the withdrawal of Israeli forces to positions held before December 2024.