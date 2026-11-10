Israeli forces in occupied West Bank killed 14-year-old Palestinian child Moutaz Eyad Daghlas on Monday for allegedly throwing stone at the troops.

Daghlas was killed in Burqa, northwest of Nablus, the Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed Tuesday.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society said its teams treated two people with gunshot wounds and took them to hospital, but that Israeli forces blocked access to a third wounded person and detained three volunteer paramedics.

The Israeli military, asked by Agence France-Presse (AFP) about the incident, said Tuesday it had acted to "thwart stone-hurling and ... attacks" in the area.

"The soldiers identified several ... who intended to hurl stones at a highway used by Israeli vehicles. This was in an area where stones have recently been hurled at Israeli vehicles," the military said.

"The soldiers responded by firing toward them in order to remove the threat," it added.

Israeli forces have routinely opened live fire on Palestinians, including minors, who throw stones in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

The Israeli human rights group B'Tselem said Israeli forces killed at least 241 children or teenagers in the territory between the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion and late June this year.

Violence has increased in recent weeks, especially in the run-up to Israel's Oct. 27 election, before which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had sought to appeal to hardline settlers in the West Bank.

On Oct. 23, two Israeli soldiers were killed at a checkpoint near Hebron and Israel later responded with a major operation in the flashpoint city.

Israeli soldiers or settlers have killed at least 1,116 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of the Gaza genocide, according to the Palestinian Authority.

At least 51 Israelis have also died in violence during the same period, according to official figures.