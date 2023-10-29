The Israeli war Cabinet unanimously approved Saturday a decision to expand ground operation into the besieged Gaza Strip, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Defense Minister Yoav Galant, and Emergency Government Minister Benny Gantz, Netanyahu said: "We are only at the beginning of the journey. The battle in the Gaza Strip will be tough and protracted, and we are prepared for it."

He described the ongoing war on Gaza as "an existential test for Israel. This is our second war of independence."

He continued: "In the first weeks of the war, we crushed the enemy massively to help our forces enter the ground more safely. This war will be the mission of our lives."

Regarding a reported Hamas proposal for a prisoner exchange deal, Netanyahu said the war Cabinet debated the proposal, "but discussing it now will not help."

To a question about who was responsible for the military and intelligence failure on Oct. 7, Netanyahu said: "After the war, we all must provide answers to difficult questions. There has been major negligence, and this will be investigated thoroughly."