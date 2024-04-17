Israel's far-right national security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, unveiled plans for a dedicated police unit aimed at targeting Israeli leftist activists who express solidarity with Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, describing the move as a crucial step to address what he views as disruptions to public order and security forces.

The move followed sanctions imposed by the United States, France and Britain on illegal Israeli settlers who carry out violent attacks against Palestinians and their property in the West Bank.

According to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, the special police unit contains military interrogators, who will work in cooperation with the police.

The media outlet, citing a security source, said the police unit has been working for two weeks and has already arrested several people without providing any further details.

Ben-Gvir's police unit will also target foreign activists who come to the West Bank to show solidarity with Palestinians, the newspaper said.

Israeli human rights group Peace Now condemned the formation of the police unit as a "fascist step."

"The attempt by the convicted terrorist Ben-Gvir to keep activists away from the West Bank is a dangerous fascist step taken by dark regimes," it added.

Tensions have been high across the occupied West Bank amid ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip killing more than 33,800 people, mostly women and children, since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

In addition to the massacre in Gaza, at least 468 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli army fire in the West Bank since then, according to the Health Ministry.