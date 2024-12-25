Bethlehem, the biblical birthplace of Jesus Christ, in the occupied West Bank, observed Christmas without its customary festive displays for the second consecutive year due to Israel’s deadly war on the Gaza Strip.

The city, including the Church of the Nativity, believed to be built on the grotto where Jesus Christ was born, lacks any celebratory atmosphere. Instead, prayers and calls for an end to the Israeli war on Gaza have replaced the usual festivities.

Typically, at this time of year, Bethlehem's streets, alleys, and churches are adorned with Christmas decorations, with one of the world’s most beautiful Christmas trees erected in Manger Square near the famous church. The city also usually bustles with tourists during the holiday season.

But for the second year, the Israeli war on Gaza, which has killed over 45,300 people since last year, has dimmed the Christmas celebrations in the city and stolen the joy from its residents.

This year’s Christmas celebrations in the city were limited to religious rituals and family visits.

Prayers for peace

On Tuesday, Bethlehem’s Christians, along with dozens of foreign pilgrims, prayed at the Church of the Nativity, which remains nearly empty compared to its usual crowded state on Christmas Eve, when the square would typically be filled with tourists and worshippers from around the world.

Issa Thaljieh, pastor of the Greek Orthodox community in Bethlehem, described the city as "sad and gloomy" this year due to the ongoing Israeli war.

Palestinian scouts lift placards as they partake in the yearly Christmas procession toward the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem town in the Israel-occupied West Bank, Palestine, Dec. 24, 2024. (AFP Photo)

"Our message to the world, despite the pain, difficulties, and war, is that the Palestinian Christ raises prayers during Christmas for peace, love, and mercy to prevail. From Bethlehem, the message of love and peace spreads to the world,” Thaljieh told.

He urged Palestinian Christians to remain steadfast on their sacred land.

"This piece of land is unlike any other; it is a holy place, and the eyes of the world are focused on it, especially during these days," he said.

"Our brothers and fellow citizens in Gaza are living under destruction, death, cold, and thirst, enduring immense suffering to survive. Our message to them is one of patience, peace, and hope,” Thaljieh said.

"We pray for them during these days, hoping that better days are ahead and that they can join us here in Bethlehem to celebrate Christmas together.”

A visitor prays at the Grotto inside the Church of the Nativity ahead of Christmas, in the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, Palestine, Dec. 24, 2024. (EPA Photo)

Grim picture

Bethlehem Mayor Anton Salman described this year’s Christmas atmosphere as "grim" in light of the ongoing war in Gaza.

"The message of Christmas has not changed since Christ was born, it is a message of love,” Salman said.

"Bethlehem has decided to mark Christmas without festive displays, limiting celebrations to prayers, religious rituals, and supplications to end the suffering and injustice against our people.

"We believe Bethlehem should convey to the world today a grim picture of the reality in Palestine through the absence of decorations, Christmas trees, and events, in hopes of awakening the world’s conscience to work toward ending the suffering of the Palestinian people, ending the occupation, and achieving a just and comprehensive peace,” Salman added.

The mayor said that Palestinians in Bethlehem are living in dire economic conditions.

"Economically, Bethlehem is collapsing. Due to this situation, many families were unable to provide Christmas clothes or gifts for their children. We are living in a state of anguish,” Salman lamented.

Economic losses

Jeries Qumsieh, spokesperson for the Palestinian Ministry of Tourism, called this year’s Christmas celebrations somber and gloomy, with celebrations limited to religious rituals.

"This year, there are no tourist delegations or pilgrims due to the devastating war Israel is waging against our people,” Qumsieh said.

"Bethlehem is suffering from a significant economic downturn, with hotel bookings at only 3% this year,” he added.

Qumsieh estimated Bethlehem’s daily losses due to the Israeli war at $1 to $1.5 million.

Since the Israeli war on Gaza on Oct.7, 2023, the city’s total losses have reached approximately $1 billion, he added.

Christian communities following the Western calendar mark the peak of their celebrations with midnight Mass on Dec. 25. Communities following the Eastern calendar will celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7.