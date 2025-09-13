Turkish hackers leaked Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz’s phone number online, sharing it across social media and even placing a video call that Katz reportedly answered, sparking widespread mocking, local media said Friday.

Israel’s state broadcaster KAN confirmed that the hackers reached Katz directly, with screenshots of the call later circulating widely online. The leak triggered a surge of protest and threatening messages to Katz, whose number has been in use for years and previously circulated in online groups.

Screenshot shows Israel Katz during video call with Turkish hackers

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that Katz answered the call, and images quickly spread on social platforms, embarrassing Israeli authorities already under growing pressure over their genocidal war on Gaza.

Katz later acknowledged on social media that he had received organized messages and calls from “various countries.”

The hack was seen as a symbolic protest against Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza, highlighting the widening backlash.