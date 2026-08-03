Türkiye late Sunday condemned Israel's attacks on Gaza that killed at least 19 people, saying it showed once again that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has no intention of making peace with the Palestinians.

"Netanyahu's sole objective is to displace Palestinians from their homeland and prevent the establishment of peace and stability in the region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its official website.

It said Netanyahu continues to take steps that undermine the fragile regional balance and sabotage mediation efforts led by countries, particularly the U.S.

"It has become imperative for the international community to adopt a more determined, consistent and robust stance against Netanyahu's expansionist and militarist approach, which seeks to turn the entire Middle East into a zone of conflict," the statement said.

Calling on all countries that support peace and prosperity for Palestine and the wider region, the ministry urged the international community to act with a shared sense of responsibility and uphold international law and humanitarian values.

Ankara's condemnation comes after at least 19 Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire over just 24 hours in the Gaza Strip.

The recent Israeli killings raised the death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since Oct. 2023 to 73,375, the Health Ministry said Monday.

A ministry statement said that the fatalities included 18 people killed by Israeli forces and one who died of wounds from a previous attack.

The ministry said 35 injured people were also transferred to hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of injuries to 174,220.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, the Israeli army has continued its daily attacks in Gaza, killing at least 1,250 Palestinians and injuring 4,110 others.

On Saturday, the ministry said that 152 people were killed in the enclave in July, marking the highest monthly death toll recorded since the beginning of this year.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​The cease-fire agreement was reached after two years of genocide launched by Israel on Oct. 8, 2023, which has caused widespread destruction affecting 90% of civilian infrastructure, with reconstruction costs estimated by the U.N. at around $70 billion.