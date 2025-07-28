At least 34 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza on Monday, local health officials said, a day after Israel loosened aid restrictions amid a deepening humanitarian crisis.

Israel announced Sunday "tactical pause" in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Muwasi for 10 hours a day until further notice to allow for the improved flow of aid to Palestinians in Gaza, where concern over hunger has grown and designate secure routes for aid delivery.

Israel said it would continue military operations alongside the new humanitarian measures. The Israeli military had no immediate comment about the latest strikes, which occurred outside the time frame for the pause Israel declared would be held between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Aid agencies have welcomed the new aid measures, which also included allowing airdrops into Gaza, but said they were not enough to counter the rising hunger in the Palestinian territory.

Images of emaciated children have sparked outrage around the world, including from Israel's close allies. U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday called the images of emaciated and malnourished children in Gaza "terrible."

Israel has restricted aid to varying degrees throughout the war. In March, it cut off the entry of all goods, including fuel, food and medicine, to pressure Hamas to free hostages.

Israel partially lifted those restrictions in May but also pushed ahead on a new U.S.-backed aid delivery system that has been wracked by chaos and violence.

Traditional aid providers also have encountered a similar breakdown in law and order surrounding their aid deliveries.

A donkey feeds near people gathering at the site of a destroyed building in the aftermath of overnight Israeli bombardment in the Japanese neighbourhood in the northwest of Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, Palestine, July 28, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Most of Gaza's population now relies on aid. Accessing food has become a challenge that some Palestinians have risked their lives for.

The Awda hospital in central Gaza said it received the bodies of seven Palestinians who it said were killed Monday by Israeli fire close to an aid distribution site run by the U.S.- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The hospital said 20 others were wounded close to the site.

Elsewhere, a woman who was seven months pregnant was killed along with 11 others after their house was struck in the Muwasi area, west of the southern city of Khan Younis. The woman's fetus survived after a complex surgery, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

One strike hit a two-story house in the western Japanese neighborhood of Khan Younis, killing at least 11 people, more than half of them women and children, said the Nasser Hospital, which received the casualties.

The Israeli military and GHF did not immediately respond to a request for comment on those strikes.

The war began with Hamas' October 2023 incursion of southern Israel that caused around 1,200 deaths and took 251 hostages. Hamas still holds 50 hostages, more than half of them believed to be dead.

Israel's genocidal war, in comparison, has killed nearly 60,000 Palestinians, more than half of the dead are women and children, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.