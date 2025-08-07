Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly declared his intention for Israel to take full military occupation of the Gaza Strip, as Tel Aviv faces mounting international scrutiny and ongoing genocide charges due to its inhumane blockade and genocidal attacks.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Netanyahu stated, “We intend to,” when asked whether Israel would seize the entire 26-mile coastal enclave. “We don’t want to keep it. We want to have a security perimeter. We don’t want to govern it. We don’t want to be there as a governing body,” he added.

Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with top security officials to discuss the potential expansion of military operations in the enclave, following the collapse of cease-fire negotiations last month.

Netanyahu is planning to widen the assault on Gaza with the aim of occupying the entire enclave, signaling more attacks in densely populated areas, including central refugee camps.

Such a move would mark a major escalation in the conflict, which has already claimed over 60,000 Palestinian lives. Rights groups and U.N. agencies warn that Gaza is facing an imminent famine, with children starving under Israel’s months-long blockade. The humanitarian catastrophe, fueled by continuous bombardment and the obstruction of aid, has triggered global condemnation.

In January, the ICJ in The Hague ruled that South Africa’s case accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza is “plausible,” ordering provisional measures to prevent further harm to Palestinians. Despite this, the Israeli government has continued its campaign, including strikes on refugee camps, hospitals, and U.N. facilities.

Critics say Netanyahu’s latest comments reflect not only military ambition but an open defiance of international law.

The Israeli prime minister, facing increasing pressure at home and abroad, remains under the shadow of both international legal proceedings and widespread accusations of crimes against humanity.

Israel launched its military campaign following Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, incursion, which killed 1,200 people and saw 251 hostages taken into Gaza.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes.

A separate genocide case against Israel is being heard by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).