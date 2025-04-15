Palestinian death toll in Israel's genocidal Gaza war crossed the 51,000 mark on Monday when airstrikes on the enclave killed at least 17 more people in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

A ministry statement said that 69 more injured people were also transferred to hospitals, taking the number of injuries to 116,343 in the Israeli onslaught.

At least seven Palestinians were killed Tuesday morning in Israeli strikes targeting war-displaced people's tents and homes across the Gaza Strip.

According to the Palestinian state news agency WAFA, three of the civilians were killed and several others injured in an Israeli strike hit the northern gate of a field hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday.

The strike hit the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the al-Mawasi area, where hundreds of thousands have sought shelter in sprawling tent camps.

The wounded were all patients and medics, and two of the patients were in critical condition after the strike, said Saber Mohammed, a hospital spokesman.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The military has struck hospitals on several occasions during the 18-month war, accusing Hamas members of hiding out in them or using them for military purposes.

Hospital staff have denied the allegations and accused Israel of recklessly endangering civilians and gutting the territory's health system.

Earlier Sunday, Israel struck the last major hospital providing critical care in northern Gaza after ordering an evacuation.

A patient died during the evacuation, and the strike severely damaged the emergency room, pharmacy and surrounding buildings, according to Al-Ahli Hospital.

The Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem, which runs the hospital, condemned the strike.

Israel said it targeted a Hamas command and control center within the facility, without providing evidence. Hamas denied the allegations.

Also on Tuesday, another Palestinian woman was killed and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike on a Khan Younis home.

Another airstrike on a home in central Gaza City killed one more Palestinian.

According to witnesses, Israeli quadcopter drones opened fire on Palestinian homes in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City.

WAFA added that another Israeli strike on a tent in Beit Lahia town in the northern Gaza Strip left two more civilians from the same family dead.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army continued to blow up homes and buildings in the northern area of Rafah city, southern Gaza, along with heavy artillery shelling on Rafah and other areas across the enclave.

The war was triggered by the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas incursion of southern Israel which caused around 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages.