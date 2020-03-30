Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office says he will enter self-quarantine after an aide tested positive for coronavirus.
The office said on Monday that Netanyahu has undergone a test and will remain in quarantine until he received results or is cleared by the health ministry and his personal doctor. His close advisors are also isolating.
His office says the step is a precaution prior to the conclusion of an epidemiological investigation. Netanyahu’s adviser for parliamentary affairs, Rivka Paluch, tested positive.
More than 4,300 Israelis have been infected with the new virus and 15 have died.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.