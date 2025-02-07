Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes on southern and eastern Lebanon late Thursday, flying over Beirut and its suburbs in a fresh breach of the cease-fire agreement.

The latest violations bring Israel’s total breaches since the truce took effect to 863, according to figures from Lebanese news reports.

Fighter jets targeted an eastern mountain range bordering the Beqaa Valley, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Israel also carried out two airstrikes in the Nabatiyeh district of southern Lebanon, targeting the valley between the towns of Bfaroueh and Aazze, according to NNA. The exact targets and casualty figures remain unclear.

Witnesses told Anadolu Agency (AA) that Israeli warplanes were observed flying over Beirut, its suburbs and central Lebanon.

In justifying the escalation, Israeli Army Radio cited an unnamed security source claiming that the airstrikes targeted "sites deep inside Lebanon" under the pretext of "attempts to transfer weapons from Syria and establish new Hezbollah positions."

A fragile cease-fire has been in place since Nov. 27, ending a period of mutual shelling between Israel and Hezbollah that began on Oct. 8, 2023, and escalated into a full-scale conflict on Sept. 23 last year.

Since the cease-fire took effect, Israel has killed and injured dozens in Lebanon, including women and children.

Israel was supposed to complete its withdrawal from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26 under the cease-fire deal, but it refused, and the deadline was extended to Feb. 18.