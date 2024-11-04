The World Health Organization chief condemned Israel's decision to shut the U.N.'s agency for Palestinian refugees, saying that it would not make the country any safer and would further deteriorate the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.

"Let me be clear: There is simply no alternative to UNRWA," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a video posted on X.

"This ban will not make Israel safer. It will only deepen the suffering of the people of Gaza and increase the risk of disease outbreaks," Tedros added.

His comments came after Israel said it had formally notified the UN of its decision to sever ties with UNRWA, after Israeli lawmakers backed the move last week.

The suspension of the agency, which coordinates nearly all aid in war-ravaged Gaza, sparked global condemnation including from key Israeli backer the United States.

The move is expected to come into force in late January, with the U.N. Security Council warning it would have severe consequences for millions of Palestinians.

A series of probes found some "neutrality related issues" at UNRWA but said Israel had not provided evidence for its chief allegations.

UNRWA, which was established in 1949 after the first Arab-Israeli conflict following Israel's creation a year earlier, provides assistance to nearly six million Palestinian refugees across Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Jordan and Syria.

"Every day, it provides thousands of medical consultations and vaccinated hundreds of children," Tedros said, adding that many humanitarian partners rely on UNRWA's logistical networks to get supplies into Gaza.

He said that the UNRWA staff his organization had worked with were "dedicated health and humanitarian professionals who work tirelessly for their communities under unimaginable circumstances."